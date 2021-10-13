Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.07

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 40744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realogy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 437,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

