Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.07

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 40744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realogy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 437,442 shares during the last quarter.
About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
