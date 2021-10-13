Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):
- 10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.99 billion and a PE ratio of -80.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.03.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
