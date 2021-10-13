RED (RED) Reaches Market Cap of $475,421.23

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market cap of $475,421.23 and approximately $1,814.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00307610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.