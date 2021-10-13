ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.82 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $70.82 million and approximately $312,926.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,265.07 or 1.00147387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00531468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00213999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

