RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDHL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,613. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

