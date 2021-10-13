Redwood Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

RWT opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 186,309 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Redwood Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

