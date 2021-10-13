Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.40 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Refinable has a market cap of $8.40 million and $668,686.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00117473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,377.35 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.31 or 0.06223720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

