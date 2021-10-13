Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after acquiring an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of REG opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

