Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Down 0.6%

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.44 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.30 ($1.14). 398,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 655,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.80 ($1.15).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.51. The company has a market cap of £450.24 million and a P/E ratio of 27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.