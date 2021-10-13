Rémy Cointreau (REMYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY):

10/12/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

