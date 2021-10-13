REPO (REPO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, REPO has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $1.49 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

