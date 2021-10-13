Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 13th (AAV, ABX, AEM, AGL, AHCO, AVAH, BTO, CNQ, CVE, CXB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 13th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$92.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $30.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$17.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$2.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $50.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$4.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $198.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$10.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$8.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$84.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $55.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $28.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €152.00 ($178.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$218.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$68.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

