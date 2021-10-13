Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Heineken (HEINY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2021 – Heineken had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – Heineken had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2021 – Heineken had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Heineken had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of HEINY opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Heineken has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

