Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allegion (ALLE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegion (NYSE: ALLE):

10/7/2021 – Allegion is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

8/30/2021 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegion is well poised to benefit from strength in the residential and non-residential businesses, along with product development and a large customer base. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Acquisitions made by it will likely prove beneficial going forward. For 2021, Allegion expects overall revenues to grow 5.5-6% on an organic basis. Its electronic products business is likely to be a long-term growth driver, backed by a strong product portfolio. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is exposed to forex woes.”

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

