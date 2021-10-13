Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/6/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/5/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/22/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/16/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/16/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ETR:DUE opened at €37.22 ($43.79) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.95 and a 200 day moving average of €36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

