Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as high as C$18.17. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 180,699 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.90.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9409229 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

