Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KOAN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

