Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

