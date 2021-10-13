Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.85.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$75.94. 248,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,809. The company has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.50. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.