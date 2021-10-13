Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

