Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

