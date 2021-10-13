Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $20.45

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.45, but opened at $22.00. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 57,325 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

