Reviewing IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 212.88 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -8.49 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Triple P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,329.21% -145.69% -121.69% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server, information and communication networks. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.