Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 13,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Rexel has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXEEY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 target price on Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

