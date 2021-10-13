Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on RZLT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 21.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

