RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.54. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 298,598 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

