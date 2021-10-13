Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,200.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

Shares of REPX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 22,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.