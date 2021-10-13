Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

LON RIO traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,930 ($64.41). 3,594,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,844. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,258.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,753.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

