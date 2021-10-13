RLI (RLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RLI opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.42. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

