RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $5.25. RLX Technology shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 89,775 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $28,330,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

