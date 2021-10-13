ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.14

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.14 and traded as low as $41.95. ROHM shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 784 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

