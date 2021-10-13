Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,839 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.96% of Rollins worth $160,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 697.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 345,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

