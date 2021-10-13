Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.06 ($44.78).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.81 ($46.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.66. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

