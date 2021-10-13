Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates CHF 30 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.04.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.