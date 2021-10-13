Royale Finance (ROYA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $249,768.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $773,924.04 and $249,768.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

