Ruler Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,149.59 or 1.00286592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.90 or 0.06232645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

