Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.