Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Ryder System worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.