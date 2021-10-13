SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,026.61

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $50,026.61 and approximately $71.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00032721 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001128 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

