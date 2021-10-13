SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $998.41 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.27 or 0.99511190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.28 or 0.06186329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon's official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

