SafePal (SFP) Price Up 181.2% This Week

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 175.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $315.53 million and approximately $1.95 billion worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 181.2% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00066043 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004455 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012941 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002901 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.