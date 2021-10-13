Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

