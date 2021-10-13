Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

ETR SZG opened at €28.60 ($33.65) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.83 and a 200-day moving average of €28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

