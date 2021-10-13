Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,280.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

