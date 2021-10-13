Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,280.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

