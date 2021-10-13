Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

