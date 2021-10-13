Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.16.

Shares of SSL traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.03. 468,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,431. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.19. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.40.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

