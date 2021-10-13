Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.34

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and traded as high as $48.37. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $186.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.