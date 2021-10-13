SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

SAP opened at €116.94 ($137.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.69. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €135.62 ($159.55).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

