Sarcophagus (SARCO) Hits Market Cap of $8.01 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $8,727.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,495.51 or 0.99831162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.46 or 0.06183863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,657 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

