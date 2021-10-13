Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRC opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

